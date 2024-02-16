Nutrihealth Partners with Grupo NIN to distribute products for CKD patients in the US and Canada

BROOKLINE, Mass. – Feb. 14, 2024 – PRLog — Nutrihealth Partners with Grupo NIN to Provide High-Quality Nutritional Supplements for People with Kidney Disease in the US and Canada

Nutrihealth LLC, a company dedicated to promoting health and wellness, announced today a partnership with Grupo NIN, a leader in manufacturing nutritional supplements for those with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Through this partnership, Nutrihealth will distribute NIN Institute’s line of renal health products across the U.S. and Canada.

Nutrihealth is committed to providing customers with the highest quality nutraceuticals and health solutions on the market. “We are thrilled to partner with Grupo NIN to bring their innovative renal health supplements to North America,” said Alfredo Merino, CEO & Co-Founder of Nutrihealth. “Grupo NIN shares our dedication to producing safe, natural products that improve people’s lives, and their supplements are backed by over 16 years of research and development.”

Founded in 2008 in Mexico, Grupo NIN is renowned for pioneering nutritional solutions for CKD patients. Their products are designed to provide critical nutrients that may be lacking in a renal diet and support overall health for those with impaired kidney function. “We developed our renal health line to give patients a safe way to supplement key nutrients they may be missing, like protein, iron, and certain B vitamins,” said Luis Gerardo González, CEO of Grupo NIN. “Partnering with Nutrihealth allows us to expand our mission and offer these vital products to more people across North America.”

The Grupo NIN product line includes renal multivitamins, mineral and electrolyte supplements, and protein powders that provide nutritional support without excess sodium, potassium or phosphorus. All products are gluten-free, non-GMO, and formulated under the guidance of nephrologists and nutritionists. Nutrihealth will begin distributing Grupo NIN’s renal health supplements as soon as all regulatory requirements are met.

Chronic Kidney Disease Nutritional Supplement Market is expected to exceed USD 5.0 Bn by 2031 with CAGR of 4.3%. Increase in adoption of nutritional supplements for the treatment of chronic kidney disease (CKD) is fueling the chronic kidney disease nutritional supplement market size. Rise in development of medical foods and increase in adoption of these products to manage and control chronic kidney disease are expected to fuel the global market.

About Nutrihealth LLC:

Nutrihealth LLC is a company dedicated to promoting the health and well-being of customers. We specialize in offering the best products and nutraceuticals available in the market. Our commitment is to provide high-quality and effective solutions that enhance individuals’ overall health and vitality.

About Grupo NIN:

Grupo NIN Institute is a Mexican company specialized in manufacturing the best nutritional supplements for people with Chronic Kidney Disease. For over 16 years, Grupo NIN Institute has been dedicated to creating natural products that provide nutritional benefits for CKD patients.

