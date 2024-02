Japan – Hitachi Energy and TransnetBW make German grid fit for future

Hitachi Energy has signed a major order with German state-owned transmission system operator, TransnetBW to enable the expansion of renewable energy and stabilization of the grid.

Hitachi Energy will supply two Enhanced STATCOM1 stations with the next-generation grid stabilization technology, SVC Light® Enhanced, to enable TransnetBW to improve power quality in the transmission grid, which supplies power to 11 million people and numerous industries.