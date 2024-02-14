Hong Kong – Principal Officials of HKSAR Government tour 18 districts to pay year-end caring visits (with photos/video)

Principal Officials of HKSAR Government tour 18 districts to pay year-end caring visits (with photos/video) ******************************************************************************************



​The year-end caring visits in 18 districts co-ordinated by the Home Affairs Department continued today (February 9). Principal Officials (POs) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government continued to pay visits to grassroots families in various districts today, including Kwun Tong, Kowloon City, Tuen Mun, Yau Tsim Mong and Tsuen Wan Districts, to distribute blessing bags in celebration of the Chinese New Year.



Accompanied by the District Officer (Kwun Tong), Mr Denny Ho, the Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan, together with Kwun Tong District Council members and representatives from the District Services and Community Care Team (Kwun Tong), visited an elderly singleton, a person with disabilities and an elderly couple living in Tak Tin Estate, Lam Tin, to chat with them. Chinese New Year blessing bags were distributed to the families with an aim to deliver the HKSAR Government’s seasonal greetings and celebrate the festive joy with citizens. Accompanied by the District Officer (Kowloon City), Miss Alice Choi, the Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs, Mr Erick Tsang Kwok-wai, together with Kowloon City District Council members and representatives from Care Teams (Kowloon City), visited ethnic-minority families living in Mei King Street, To Kwa Wan, and Ka Wai Chuen, Hung Hom, to learn about their daily lives and needs, and presented them with blessing bags to share the festive joy of the Chinese New Year together.



Accompanied by the District Officer (Kwun Tong), Mr Denny Ho, the Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Mr Tse Chin-wan, together with Kwun Tong District Council members and representatives from the Care Team (Kwun Tong), visited an elderly singleton and an elderly couple living in Tsui Ping (South) Estate, Kwun Tong. Accompanied by the District Officer (Yau Tsim Mong), Mr Edward Yu, the Secretary for Housing, Ms Winnie Ho, together with a Yau Tsim Mong District Council member and a representative from the Care Team (Yau Tsim Mong), visited singleton elderly people living in Tai Kok Tsui subdivided flats.



In addition, accompanied by the District Officer (Tsuen Wan), Mr Billy Au, the Secretary for Education, Dr Choi Yuk-lin, together with Tsuen Wan District Council members and representatives from the Care Team (Tsuen Wan), visited and sent festive fruits to an ethnic-minority household and presented blessing bags to elderly households living in Shek Wai Kok Estate, Tsuen Wan. Accompanied by the District Officer (Tuen Mun), ​Mr Michael Kwan, the Acting Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Mr Joseph Chan, together with Tuen Mun District Council members and representatives from the Care Team (Tuen Mun), visited elderly couples and an elderly singleton living in Tai Hing Estate, Tuen Mun.



POs of the Government paid visits to elderly people and grassroots families in 18 districts for three consecutive days (February 7 to 9) to distribute Chinese New Year blessing bags on behalf of the HKSAR Government to share the festive joy with citizens.