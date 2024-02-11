Intermountain Good Samaritan Hospital Welcomes Elizabeth Withers, MD, as New Physician Executive

Dr. Elizabeth Withers will support the medical staff at Good Samaritan as they continue to advance the quality of safe care and commitment to our patients and the community.

Intermountain Health has announced that Elizabeth Withers, MD, was named Chief Medical Officer at Intermountain Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette, Colorado, effective Feb. 5.

“Dr. Withers is a clinician leader with a long-standing passion for operational improvement and high-quality care,” said Dawn J. Anuszkiewicz, President at Good Samaritan.

In this new role, Dr. Withers will support the medical staff at Good Samaritan as they continue to advance the quality of safe care and commitment to our patients and the community.

Dr. Withers earned her medical degree from the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center and began her medical career as an emergency medicine physician in Albuquerque, N.M. In 2009 she joined legacy SCL Health as an emergency medicine physician and has held leadership roles at Saint Joseph Hospital including serving as chief of staff.

Dr. Withers is a Colorado native and grew up on the Western Slope. She and her partner live in the foothills of Boulder and enjoy hiking, biking, adventurous travel, and live music.

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs. For more information or updates, see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/news.