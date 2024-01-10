The Vollrath Company Unveils Brand Refresh in Celebration of 150th Anniversary

The Vollrath Company, a globally renowned leader in the foodservice and custom products industries, announces a comprehensive brand refresh as it celebrates its 150th anniversary in 2024. This visual update includes a fresh new logo, revamped mission, vision, purpose and an inspiring tagline that represents Vollrath’s continued dedication to quality, sustainability and community.

Erik Lampe, CEO and president of The Vollrath Company, expressed the significance of this event: “Our 150th anniversary represents a unique milestone in our rich history. We’ve evolved and grown over the years, and our brand refresh reflects our commitment to the future while honoring our past and our heritage.”

The Vollrath Company’s brand has evolved in tandem with its business growth and geographic expansion. From its beginnings in 1874 as the Sheboygan Cast Steel Co. to becoming The Vollrath Company in 1908 and continuing to grow and expand until today, the company has consistently adapted and innovated to meet the changing needs of its customers.

Over the years, Vollrath’s logo and brand identity have continued to reflect its dedication to quality and sustainability. At the heart of The Vollrath Company’s brand is the commitment to empowering its stakeholders to create better workplaces, communities, and lives. This purpose is reflected in the brand’s new tagline: Creating Better™.

With a vision to improve lives worldwide, Vollrath looks forward to the next chapter of its history and embracing sustainable growth across its business sectors, including corporate, domestic and international foodservice, and manufacturing services.

For more information on the new brand design and the 150th anniversary celebration, please visit the Vollrath website.

About The Vollrath Company

Founded in 1874 and based in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, The Vollrath Company is a privately held, family-owned and, today, a six- and seventh-generation woman-owned company. It has nine factories spread across the United States, Europe and China that manufacture products to exacting quality standards globally, backed by outstanding customer service. The company focuses on quality design, engineering and manufacturing across its business divisions for foodservice and custom and specialty products. For more information, visit vollrathcompany.com.