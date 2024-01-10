Algine Plus: Algae-Based Supplements for Enhanced Health in the New Year

As we step into the New Year, filled with health goals, Algine Plus offers its collection of algae-based dietary supplements. Boasting a legacy of over three decades in the natural health sector, Algine Plus stands as a leader in holistic health solutions.

Algine Plus taps into the extraordinary nutritional value of the unspoiled seawaters of Greenland and Iceland. Its offerings are tailored for those who are passionate about enriching their lives with nature’s purest gifts.

Highlighted Products:

Algine Ocean Greens: Immerse yourself in the world of complete nutrition with Algine Ocean Greens. This comprehensive food supplement, derived from the pristine seaweeds of Iceland and Greenland, is a single solution for total nutritional needs.

Algine Astaxanthin: Discover the powerful benefits of Algine Astaxanthin. This robust supplement enhances overall well-being, skin health, and immune defense, setting you up for a successful year.

Algine Phosphatidylserine: Combat aging signs with Phosphatidylserine. Celebrated for its ability to decelerate brain aging, alleviate stress, and improve cognitive functions, this supplement is a key partner in maintaining a sharp and active mind.

Algine Plus is more than just a supplement provider; it’s a champion of a healthy, energetic lifestyle. The brand’s dedication to quality is evident in its pioneering formulations, accredited manufacturing processes, and relentless pursuit of customer contentment.

Mikael Ohlin, President and CEO of Algine Plus, shares, “Algine Plus isn’t merely a supplement brand; it’s a commitment to a life enriched by the most powerful elements of nature.”

Adding seaweed to your daily routine can benefit thyroid function, gut and heart health, plus manage weight and blood sugar levels. Furthermore, seaweed is full of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

These products will be available soon on Walmart.com, Amazon, and One Lavi in the USA.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Algine Plus. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About Algine Plus

Algine Plus is a leading provider of algae-based dietary supplements with over 35 years of experience in the industry. Developed by Rolf Nilsson, a world champion in military pentathlon, Algine Plus offers a range of high-quality, natural products sourced from Greenland and Iceland. Their comprehensive supplements are designed to support optimal health and well-being, catering to a wide range of customer needs. Algine Plus is committed to delivering excellence through innovative formulas, certified production processes, and a focus on customer satisfaction.