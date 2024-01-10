The Tunes Club Is Offering a Flat 10% New Year Special Discount, Starting From 9th-18th January

Cary, North Carolina Jan 9, 2024 (Issuewire.com) – The international music industry is one of the most competitive industries where making quality music alone will get artists nowhere. They need promotions and marketing to move forward in their careers. The Tunes Club is one of the most reliable names in the music promotion market which is now offering its organic and effective services at a flat 10% discount. The website is known for helping artists gain more recognition and streams on the biggest music streaming platform, Spotify. The New Year special sale will be starting on 9th January and will go till 18th January. Every customer, new or existing can take advantage of this offer and make some extra savings on their promotional packages. To grab the deal must visit here: https://www.thetunesclub.com/

Spotify is the biggest audio streaming service online where gaining followers would mean getting needed exposure for career advancement. The Tunes Club, with its 100% organic promotional strategies can help the artists get more streams. This will not only make the artist more known on the platform, but also give their craft a chance of getting viral on the internet, opening new doors for their career growth. The website displays several promotional packages, especially catering to user demands and needs. The first package is called “Spotify Marketing Package” which will allow artists and musicians to promote one Spotify track by adding it to specially curated playlists. This package will add the single to more than 60 playlists that are guaranteed to bring 3000-3500 listeners for that particular track.

The second package is called the “Spotify Promotion Pack” which offers to add a total of 2 tracks to more than 90- curated playlists. This package also comes with around 7000-7500 listeners along with an increased online engagement. The musicians will get the option to use 1 paid press release distribution that comes with this package. The third promotional package is called “Spotify Marketing Pro Pack” which lets artists promote 3 tracks at a time. Artists can also add their chosen singles to over 120 specially curated Spotify playlists with this package. Using this promotional package will generate around 10,000-11,000 listeners along with complete engagement for the musicians. Besides reaching the target audience, this package also comes with a paid press release and a music blog to strengthen the campaign.

The last package is called the “Spotify Promotion Pro Pack” which can help artists generate around 14,000-15,000 listeners along with an increased engagement. With this package, the artists can add up to 4 tracks to more than 180 specially curated Spotify playlists. This package also comes with a paid press release distribution, a music blog, and an artist interview. All of these packages are guaranteed to create social media buzz and strengthen the social media personality of artists by promoting them on various platforms; such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The website of The Tunes Club is also easily accessible and simple to navigate. The user just needs to submit their email addresses and the links of the tracks they are willing to promote to get started.

One of the reasons why the website is one of the most trusted names in the industry is because of its extremely affordable price range. The prices are set by keeping its customers and their affordability in mind. Now you can get a flat 10% discount on these packages to celebrate the New Year with the family of The Tunes Club. so don’t miss out on the sale, starting from 9th January to 18th January.

About the company:

The Tunes Club is a music promotion company, dealing with Spotify and helping the artists gain exposure on the platform at an affordable range. Know more about the company and its packages at: https://www.thetunesclub.com/.

Media Contact