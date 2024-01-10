Panasonic features its LUMIX Cameras and rechargeable eneloop batteries; showcases its collaborative strength at Consumer Electronic Imaging Fair (CEIF) 2024

Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND), a leading diversified technology company showcased its innovative range of Panasonic’s LUMIX cameras and eneloop rechargeable batteries and chargers at the world’s largest Consumer Electronic Imaging Fair 2024 organised by the All-India Photographic Trade and Industry Association (AIPTIA). PLSIND’s cutting-edge imaging products and solutions will be open for consumers’ experience at the exhibition scheduled from January 11th to 13th, 2023, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

Photography enthusiasts, content creators, and both amateur and professional photographers/ cinematographers alike will have an opportunity to explore a diverse range of feature-rich Panasonic LUMIX cameras, such as the S5IIX, S5II, X2, and G9II. The exhibition will prominently showcase the S Series and G Series Lenses that underscores Panasonic’s commitment to providing a comprehensive imaging ecosystem. Panasonic’s LUMIX cameras integrate cutting-edge technologies that empower users to unleash their creativity, and versatility and achieve outstanding results. Noteworthy features of the LUMIX cameras include Live Composite, SSD Recording, Vector Scope, and wave format for monitoring purposes, as well as RAW recording, Dual Native ISO, Real-Time LUT, 4K Unlimited recording, wired and wireless live streaming, ProRes Internal & External Recording, 6K open gate recording, and a burst shooting capability of 75fps.

Panasonic Energy India Co. Ltd.’s (PECIN) will also be showcasing its range of rechargeable batteries – eneloop. These encompass two distinct types: the standard eneloop model, and the high-end “eneloop pro,” along with the “eneloop charger.” The new standard eneloop rechargeable batteries can undergo up to 2,100 recharge cycles – one of the most durable and reusable batteries in its category. eneloop batteries are built on the broad concept of “Sustainable Lifestyle,” as it seamlessly integrates the reusability of a rechargeable battery with the reliability of dry batteries. This unique combination grants photographers, cinematographers, and content creators unparalleled flexibility, ensuring they can operate in energy-constrained environments without worrying about power availability.

Fumiyasu Fujimori, Managing Director, Panasonic Marketing India, PLSIND said, “LUMIX has always been pursuing to transform the photography and videography culture with advance technology and imaging solution for contents creators in the world. The recently announced LUMIX G9II is a great example of that. LUMIX G9II uses the latest sensor PDAF technology and an advanced imaging engine to empower content creators to capture breathtaking visuals and excel further in their storytelling. Last year, we launched S5IIX in India along with the global release and we have already overachieved our sales target for this model by close to 30%.”

“At Panasonic, we continue to innovate our camera range with advanced technology. We are excited to be part of the prestigious Consumer Electronic Imaging Fair 2024 to showcase our versatile range of cutting-edge LUMIX cameras and our high-performance eneloop batteries. It reaffirms our commitment and our collaborative strength of staying at the forefront in imaging ecosystem to provide a holistic solution to our end customers.”

While sharing insights about the battery products, Mr. Akinori Isomura, Chairman & Managing Director, Panasonic Energy India Co. Ltd (PECIN), said, “Panasonic globally has been known for its battery solutions and here in India our batteries embody our commitment to quality, performance and reliability. The eneloop battery and charger which is at display here at CEIF, comes pre-charged with solar power. Panasonic eneloop batteries offers high levels of comfort as it is ready to use multipurpose rechargeable batteries that stays charged significantly longer. Following a full charge, an eneloop battery can maintain up to 70% of its charge even after 10 years in storage (when not being used), making it ideally suited for everyday use, and emergencies. Unlike other batteries, eneloop delivers excellent performance at various temperatures which makes them the perfect choice for any outdoor activities.”

Panasonic LUMIX stall can be found at F1C & F1D, Service Booth Number:H5a whereas Panasonic eneloop batteries will be at stall no. L7 at JIO World Convention Centre, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai.