NGO representing 30 stakeholder groups urges for an early start of operations of the Sterlite Copper Thoothukudi plant

In a recent development, one of the impleader viz. Manu Neethi Foundation represented by senior advocate Vikas Singh has emphasised before the Supreme Court the dire consequences of the recent floods on Tuticorin’s already strained economy. Emphasizing the ripple effect of the shutdown of Vedanta’s Sterlite plant, the petitioners have urged for an expedited hearing, citing its significant implications for more than 10,000 individuals directly or indirectly dependent on the plant’s operations.

The aftermath of the floods has resulted in greater adverse economic challenges for the Tuticorin, requiring prompt resolution of critical issues affecting the district. With the Sterlite plant already closed for 5+ years, the economic landscape of the region has further deteriorated, exacerbating the hardships faced by numerous families and businesses connected to the plant’s operations.

The outcome of this hearing is anticipated to have far-reaching consequences, underscoring the importance of a well-considered decision that addresses the revival of livelihoods and turbo charging MSMEs and large industry with enhanced copper production.

Vikas Singh apprised CJI about an upcoming 9 judge constitution bench matter on February 6th 2024 which can interrupt the scheduled hearing dates of Feb 13th & 14th 2024. For which the CJI assured that the bench can work way around the two dates Feb 13 & 14, 2024 and necessary advise has been issued to place the matter on ‘Top of board.’