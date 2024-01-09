D. L. Crager’s “Guarding the Past” (revised edition) is a Thought-Provoking Action and Mystery Book

San Diego, California – WEBWIRE – Monday, January 8, 2024

History is one of the most exciting topics in the world. Despite todays advancements, the past has unexplained mysteries. It has continued to fascinate people, opening imaginations and posing questions, leading to creative works of fiction such as D. L. Cragers Guarding the Past (Revised Edition): Ancient secrets will be revealed!

D. L. Cragers riveting work follows Benjamin Maschel, a young archaeologist who receives a mysterious letter inviting him to an unknown place. Upon arrival, he discovers undeniable evidence of his true identity and realizes that what he thought were historical facts is a lie.

Struggling to believe what he sees, Benjamin is caught amid a power struggle within this secret society. If the heavily guarded secrets were to be exposed, they would drastically alter the worlds future as everyone knows it. Readers will be left questioning the authenticity of D. L. Cragers thrilling novel as secrets beyond imagination unravel.

D. L. Cragers spell-binding plot twists and character arch earned the approval of many book critics. What Clarion Reviews describes as a thriller with biblical tie-ins offers timeless wisdom seamlessly weaved into its pages.

The BlueInk Book Review commended how Crager solidifies his novel with his characters brilliant dialogues. Regardless of ones faith, the romance, infighting, and problems in Bens conversion are believable, and Mariahs arguments for the existence of God are thought-provoking, the BlueInk Book Review noted. The review-giving body added that Cragers book will captivate its readers, Guarding the Past is largely engaging and will have readers pondering the nature of God throughout”

The Kirkus Book Review described the book as a Christian saga with potential and worthy of sequels. this book is full of compelling ideas that sequels can flesh out, the article stated.

Discover an enthralling adventure with Guarding the Past (Revised Edition): Ancient secrets will be revealed! available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The book is for all readers, especially those who enjoy action, Christian mysteries, and history-related books. Learn more about D. L. Crager and his works by visiting his website at www.dlcrager.com.

Guarding the Past (Revised Edition): Ancient secrets will be revealed!

Author: D. L. Crager

Genre: Fiction thriller, action, mystery

Publisher: Trilogy Christian Publishing

Published date: August 9, 2023

Author

D. L. Crager is one of those few people who have the vision to tell a story with memorable grandeur and excitement that will take you into another world. Living a lifetime in the magnificent Rocky Mountains, D. L. naturally writes from an extraordinary perspective.