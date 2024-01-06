Tamar Poladian Perron, Esq., Named Chair of Armenian Rights Council International

Tamar Poladian Perron, Esq. has been appointed to serve as Chair of Armenian Rights Council International 2023-24 and recently was elected to serve as Chair of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (Ramgavar), Western District Committee. Previously, Tamar was appointed the 1st Armenian Community Liaison in Los Angeles as Field Representative for Los Angeles City Councilman Michael Woo, 13th District. She also served a term as Judge Pro Tempore in the Los Angeles County Courts presiding over small claims matters.

Chosen for prestigious Pre-Bar admissions internships with Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, State of California Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Department of Justice – Office of the U.S. Trustee.

Past President Los Angeles Armenian Rights Council (ARCA) Los Angeles Chapter

Board of Trustees for T.C.A. – Arshag Dickranian Armenian School

School Site Council for Los Angeles Unified School District

Valley Gateway Council 31st District California State PTA Board

Glendale Police Advisory Committee