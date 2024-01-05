Ventura County Joins Exciting New Pre-Apprenticeship Tri-County Program for Construction and Trades Careers

Additionally, participants will be able to form important connections with Trades industry leaders who can help them navigate the application process and connect them with available stipends so that they can learn, grow, and earn at the same time.

This program is an amazing opportunity to get a great jump on your construction or trades training! said Andrea Sanchez, Senior Administrative Manager for WDBVC. For the first time we are providing a stipend during training, so were strongly encouraging Ventura County residents to take advantage of this opportunity and make themselves competitive applicants!

To learn more about this program and access the application, interested Tri-County residents can visit tricountyhrcc.org.

