Fast-track the Electronic Transaction Bill: Seyi Oderinde, GPRINTS Nigeria CEO Advocates for Digital Economy Boost

Oderinde, in his inaugural media engagement for 2024 in Lagos, the Commercial Hub of Nigeria, passionately advocates for the swift approval of the Electronic Transaction Bill sponsored by Senator Saliu Mustapha. He envisions this legislation as a catalyst for empowering young entrepreneurs, providing them with the means to explore e-commerce and contribute significantly to job creation and economic development.

In an era where technological progress shapes employment landscapes, Oderinde underscores the pivotal role of Digital Marketing in job creation, especially among Nigerian youths. This transformative force is poised to shape the future workforce of Nigeria, aligning with the global trend of digital integration in business and employment.

The GPRINTS Nigeria CEO emphasizes that the passage of the bill will not only give regulatory backing to e-commerce and Digital Marketing but also enhance client confidence in the vast possibilities offered by online platforms. As social media, search engines, and e-commerce become integral aspects of daily life, the demand for skilled individuals capable of navigating and harnessing these platforms for business growth is on the rise.

Oderinde elucidates on the importance of skill development in the realm of Digital Marketing. GPRINTS Nigeria actively contributes to upskilling Nigerian youths through workshops, training programs, and online courses. This strategic initiative not only enhances employability but also nurtures a pool of talent capable of steering businesses toward digital success in a competitive landscape.

While expressing optimism that the bill aligns with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda for the digital economy and supports the ongoing 3 Million Tech Talents drive (3MTT), Oderinde advises the Senate to actively engage stakeholders in the ICT world during the Public Hearing stage. This collaborative approach ensures that the bill is fine-tuned to address the evolving needs of the digital landscape.

Seyi Oderinde’s advocacy for the fast-tracking of the Electronic Transaction Bill reflects not only a commitment to the digital transformation of Nigeria’s economy but also a strategic vision for empowering the next generation of digital entrepreneurs.

