Chocolate Shipped Cookies’ Mail Order Packages Keep Families Connected After Holidays

With family members traveling home after the holidays, including college students returning to dorms, Utah-based bakery eases the transition with gourmet cookie delivery gift packages.

Chocolate Shipped Cookies provides a way to stay connected to family near and far through tasty mail-order treats. As many make resolutions to stay in touch with loved ones in the New Year, Chocolate Shipped Cookies makes it easy to transport the nostalgia of home-baked cookies.

Matt Cutler, Owner of Chocolate Shipped Cookies, honors his mother’s legacy by using the homemade cookie recipes she created in 1980 and sold to her Utah community around the holidays to support her family. He has extended the goodness of his mother’s from-scratch cookie recipes to a broader audience with cookie delivery services.

“It can be difficult to say goodbye to family after holiday celebrations, especially to kids returning to college,” said Cutler. “We wanted to create a comforting care package for those moments of longing for distant connection and comfort.”

Cutler and his team spent years of recipe-perfecting and package-tailoring and invested in state-of-the-art baking technology that resulted in a perfectly engineered product that stays moist and tastes fresh upon delivery.

“We saw a demand for cookie delivery and realized many cookie companies didn’t offer mail-order cookies because they didn’t want to compromise freshness and taste. We mastered both aspects and filled the demand,” said Cutler.

Chocolate Shipped Cookies’ baskets and care packages for college students come in a variety of flavors: milk chocolate chip, lemon meltaway, brownie mint, double frosted peanut butter chip, classic glazed sugar, snickerdoodle, and more.

The cookie care packages also make great corporate, birthday, or holiday gifts. Chocolate Shipped Cookies offers special edition cookies for Christmas, Easter, Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Valentine’s Day and Fourth of July.

To learn more about Chocolate Shipped Cookies’ deliveries for college students or other loved ones or for corporate gifts, visit www.ChocolateShippedCookies.com.

About Chocolate Shipped Cookies

Chocolate Shipped Cookies offers delicious cookies that are affordable. Their cookies are made with only the finest and freshest ingredients known to man and are baked fresh daily.