Adani Gangavaram Port inaugurates several community infrastructure projects under its CSR programme across the local areas.

Adani Gangavaram Port the deepest and the most modern port in the country as a part of their CSR program inaugurated several community infrastructure projects in the nearby villages. The initiatives include a sports ground facility at Dibbapalem Village and an Open Air Gym & Childrens park at Gangavaram Villages. The facilities were inaugurated by Shri Nagireddy Tippala, Member of the Legislative Assembly from Gajukawa constituency along with Mr. BG Gandhi, CEO, Adani Gangavaram Port & Mr. Anil Balakrishna, Adani Foundation. A cultural program was organized by the students of Adani Evening Education centers to welcome the guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Nagireddy Tippala, MLA from Gajukawa constituency, Andhra Pradesh mentioned that the initiatives and the infrastructure being created by the Adani Foundation & the port under their CSR scheme are commendable. He expressed hope that the community engagement by the Adani Gangavaram Port continues to benefit the students and the villages.

Speaking on the occasion Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management said” These initiatives are progressive steps undertaken by Adani Gangavaram Port as part of the community infrastructure and welfare education initiative. The port has created infrastructure at schools over the past year and established a Computer center at ZPHS, Gangavaram. Adani group believes in empowering the younger generation with education, skills, and create a healthy environment for overall growth for long term benefit to the society.”