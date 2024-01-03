Bourbon Steak DC at Four Seasons Hotel Washington Appoints Quentin Welch to Executive Chef

MINA Group veteran to helm the kitchen at renowned Georgetown steakhouse



Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC and MINA Group announce the hire of Chef Quentin Welch as the new Executive Chef of Bourbon Steak DC. The Mina Group alum will helm the flagship location of Bourbon Steak, Chef Michael Minas love letter to the American steakhouse.

Chef Quentin Welch, an Ohio native, has been with MINA Group for nearly a decade, most recently acting as a part of the restaurant groups task force for new projects before accepting the role at Bourbon Steak DC. Welch began her culinary career in her home state before venturing to Las Vegas, where she underwent an accelerated program at Le Cordon Bleu. During her time in Las Vegas, she worked for Jos Andrs Group, opening Jaleo and later leading the chefs table experience at by Jos Andrs, both at the Cosmopolitan Hotel. Before Joining MINA Group in 2014, Chef Welch also worked under Chefs Thomas Keller and Jean-Georges Vongerichten at their Las Vegas eateries Bouchon and Prime Steakhouse, respectively.

Chef Welchs exceptional fine dining experience and knowledge of the Bourbon Steak brand make her an excellent fit for this role, says Marc Bromley, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC. Not only will she be able to seamlessly deliver the experience our Bourbon Steak guests have come to love over the past 15 years, but to further elevate our offerings, continuing to push the boundaries of what an elevated steakhouse can be.

During her tenure with MINA Group, Chef Welch rose to the role of Corporate Sous Chef, leading the kitchen at concepts including Stripsteak Waikiki and Mina Brasserie before taking on the role of Executive Sous Chef at Bourbon Steak Nashville.

I am thrilled to join the Bourbon Steak DC team and to be part of this renowned restaurants future, says Chef Quentin Welch. DC has become such an exciting food city, and I look forward to furthering the Bourbon Steak brand, a concept that is near and dear to my heart.