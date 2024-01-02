Hong Kong – Part of Bowrington Road Cooked Food Centre undergoes maintenance works

Part of Bowrington Road Cooked Food Centre undergoes maintenance works **********************************************************************



A spokesman for the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) said that part of the Bowrington Road Cooked Food Centre is undergoing inspection and maintenance works while services remain normal.

The FEHD received a report this afternoon (January 2) on the falling of a piece of false ceiling component in the Bowrington Road Cooked Food Centre. The nearby area was immediately cordoned off, while the staff of the Architectural Services Department (ArchSD) and the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) was informed for follow-up inspection. During the incident, one female customer sustained injury to her hand and was sent to Ruttonjee Hospital in conscious state.

​As a precautionary measure, the ArchSD and EMSD are inspecting false ceiling at other areas of the Cooked Food Centre which would be completed tonight to ensure safety. The departments will continue to follow up on the inspection and maintenance works.