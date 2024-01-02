Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Ma On Shan (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Ma On Shan (with photo) ****************************************************************



Police today (January 2) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Ma On Shan.

Yau Tung-nam, aged 64, went missing after he left his residence on Hang Kam Street on December 31, 2023 morning. His family made a report to Police yesterday (January 1).

He is about 1.7 metres tall, 68 kilograms in weight and of medium build. He has a square face with yellow complexion and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, red polo shirt, brown trousers, dark sports shoes and carrying a dark crossbody bag.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of New Territories South on 3661 1173 or 9450 2374 or email to rmpu-nts-2@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.