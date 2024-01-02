Dementia Society of America Named Finalist in Anthem Awards for Its National PSA Campaign

Dementia Society of America® (DSA) announced that it has been selected as a Finalist in the 3rd Annual Anthem Awards for its national Public Service Announcement (PSA) campaign. This campaign has been instrumental in driving awareness and education about Dementia and promoting brain health across the United States.

The Dementia Society’s PSA initiative consists of two parts. One PSA provides valuable information and support for those living with Dementia and their caregivers. The other encourages and educates people on boosting overall brain health through simple yet meaningful lifestyle changes. Both PSAs inspire viewers to request the DSA’s free guide, “The Big Umbrella,” which offers practical tips on understanding Dementia, planning care, and enhancing brain health.

Kevin Jameson, volunteer, president, and founder of Dementia Society of America explained the impact of this campaign, “These PSA’s have really accelerated and increased our ability to achieve the organization’s primary mission – and that is to raise awareness and educate those living with Dementia, their caregivers, and the public. Through these PSAs, we’ve not only conveyed our message effectively but have also widely distributed vital information about Dementia and overall brain health.”

As of November 2023, the Dementia Society PSAs have achieved notable success with over 160,000 network and local airings and over 1 billion gross impressions, as reported by Nielsen Research. These PSA’s have driven a sustained, five-fold increase in requests for information or assistance from the Dementia Society of America.

The Anthem Awards were established in 2021 to celebrate the purpose and mission-driven work of individuals, companies, and organizations worldwide. This year’s finalists were selected from a pool of more than 2,000 submissions from 44 countries by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). The winners will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

About Dementia Society of America (DSA)

Dementia Society of America® (DSA) is the nation’s leading volunteer-driven all-Dementias awareness organization. DSA provides an information hotline (1-800-DEMENTIA®), many online resources and an easy-to-use, web-based locator, which can assist families and individuals in finding valuable support near to them. DSA also underwrites programs that provide recognition to those who serve the Dementia community through meaningful care, innovation and research. You can learn more about the Society at DementiaSociety.org.

About The Anthem Awards

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we’re defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to act in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity; Equity & Inclusion; Education; Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate.