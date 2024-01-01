Governor Hochul Reminds New Yorkers of Upcoming Minimum Wage Increase

WEBWIRE – Sunday, December 31, 2023

Beginning January 1, New Yorks Minimum Wage Will Increase to $16-Per-Hour in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County and $15-Per Hour in the Rest of the State

Part of Historic, Multi-Year Plan to Increase New Yorks Minimum Wage Through 2027 Then Index it to Inflation

Minimum Wage for Home Care Aides Will Also Increase to $18.55-Per-Hour in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County and $17.55-Per-Hour in the Rest of the State

Minimum Wage Workers Who Do Not See Increase Reflected in Their Paychecks Are Encouraged to File a Wage Complaint With the New York State Department of Labor Here

Governor Kathy Hochul today reminded New Yorkers that the states minimum wage will increase on January 1, 2024 as part of a historic, multi-year plan to increase the minimum wage and index it to inflation. Per an agreement between Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature, New Yorks minimum wage will increase to $16-per-hour hour in New York City, Westchester, and Long Island, and $15-per-hour in the rest of the state. Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides will increase to $18.55 an hour in New York City, Westchester, and Long Island and $17.55 an hour in counties in upstate New York. Raising New Yorks minimum wage to keep pace with inflation will benefit hundreds of thousands of minimum wage workers across the state.

New Yorks historic minimum wage increase will help to ensure that New Yorkers can continue to keep pace with rising costs, Governor Hochul said. Starting January 1, minimum wage workers who do not see the increase reflected in their paychecks are urged to file a complaint with the Department of Labor to make sure that they get the wages they are owed.

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, The elevation of the minimum wage serves as lifeline for New Yorkers struggling to make ends meet as costs rise. Steady, multi-year changes allow businesses time to adjust while providing low-wage workers the ability to better support themselves and their families.

As part of the FY 2024 Budget, Governor Hochul secured an historic agreement to increase New Yorks minimum wage through 2026 and index it to inflation beginning in 2027. After the initial increase, the minimum wage will increase by $0.50 in 2025 and 2026. In 2027, the minimum wage will increase annually at a rate determined by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) for the Northeast Region the best regional measure of inflation. An off-ramp is available in the event of certain economic or budget conditions.

The minimum wage increases for the next three years are shown below:

Effective Date New York City, Long Island, and Remainder of New

Westchester County York State

Current Minimum Wage $15/hour $14.20/hour

January 1, 2024 $16/hour $15/hour

January 1, 2025 $16.50/hour $15.50/hour

January 1, 2026 $17/hour $16/hour

Indexing the minimum wage to inflation will help to maintain the purchasing power of workers wages from year to year. Increasing the minimum wage overall overwhelmingly benefits low-income workers, particularly women and people of color who comprise a disproportionate share of minimum wage workers.

Eighteen other states either currently tie their minimum wage to inflation or some other economic formula or are slated to do so, including three states which have minimum wages at or above $15 in 2023. Economic research shows that raising the minimum wage can lead to reductions in poverty, reduced social assistance spending, stimulative spending, improved worker productivity, and other benefits.

The New York State Department of Labor is conducting a public awareness effort to remind New Yorkers about the minimum wage increase and encourage minimum wage workers to report missing wages. That effort will include digital outreach via social media, newsletters, and e-mail communications and direct outreach to distribute informational flyers with partnering organizations.

Minimum wage earners who do not see the increase reflected in their paychecks can file a wage complaint on the New York State Department of Labors website or by calling 833-910-4378. For more information about NYSDOLs efforts to combat wage theft, visit the Departments landing page.