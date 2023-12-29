Dazlab Completes MindSkiller App to Help Users Optimize Mental Health

Company specializing in healthcare software development completes work on the MindSkiller® app, which provides education, training and mentorship to improve mental health literacy

Mental illness is on the rise globally, and the National Institutes of Health reports that 10% of people say their mental health needs are not being met. Dazlab is proud to announce a solution to this worldwide crisis. The app development company has completed its work on MindSkiller®, which helps users connect with the right resources for preventing and managing mental illness.

“The team behind MindSkiller reached out after hearing about our expertise with healthcare technology apps, said Darren Clark, Dazlab President. “When they told us about MindSkiller, we knew we were embarking on a project that was going to fill a major void in society. It’s the right time for an app to help people who are suffering from mental illness and don’t know how to get out of it.”

Dazlab is a boutique software developer that brings clients’ ideas for their apps to life. They validate, design, and build custom software for web or mobile platforms. They are highly flexible and can do everything from helping companies flesh out ideas for their app to building apps from the ground up to restructuring code on existing apps. While Dazlab creates apps for a broad range of industries, they have deep expertise with real estate and healthcare apps.

Dazlab has been working with Dr. Gary Galambos, MindSkiller founder, since the ideation stage. Dr. Galambos is the Director of Psychiatry at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital in Sydney, Australia. After he contacted Dazlab about his vision for MindSkiller, Dazlab set to work creating a consummately user-friendly app. The app serves people seeking help for their mental health and the service providers who offer that help. MindSkiller complements any mental health services a person may be receiving and acts as both a hub of e-learning and connection.

For help-seekers, MindSkiller provides:

Practical coping strategies for recovery and resilience

Tools for maintaining peak mental health fitness

A wealth of resources and information for boosting mental health

Instant access to help-providers

For help-providers (including clinicians, coaches, and mentors), MindSkiller provides:

Specialist-grade content for augmenting skills

A platform for supporting help-seekers and introducing them to potential interventions and treatments

While Dazlab helped MindSkiller build this product from scratch, they are also adept at helping companies upgrade existing digital products for improved efficiency or a better customer experience. Their boutique app development company serves as a critical middle ground, helping companies that might otherwise overpay a big firm for an over-engineered product or pinch pennies and end up with a shoddy, glitchy product. The result is a cost-effective, impeccably coded product catered to exactly what the client and end-user want.

