53-year-old Patient with Osteoarthritis undergoes Live Surgery at Manipal Hospital, Kharadi

Doctors at Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, performed a live kinematic alignment on a 53-year-old female patient suffering from total knee arthroplasty. The patient was brought to the hospital with a complaint of severe pain and disability due to osteoarthritis in her right knee. Renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Sinukumar Bhaskaran of Manipal Hospitals, Kharadi, along with Dr. Dragan Jeremic from Germany, performed live surgery in front of the attendees. The aim of this live surgery was to spread awareness about this technique among surgeons and encourage them to perform it widely on patients who require knee replacement surgery.

Almost 23.46 million individuals in India suffer from osteoarthritis, and around 1 in every 5 individuals is in need of knee replacement surgery. With the help of this procedure, patients get better treatment options for common arthritis. The decision to opt for kinematic alignment knee replacement is based on the minimal changes in knee angulation observed in the patient. This technique aims to maintain natural soft tissue tension and leg alignment, offering a tailored approach to address the specific needs of the patient. Kinematic Alignment is an innovative approach which aims at recreating the natural movement and soft tissue tension of the native knee.

Commenting on the live surgery, Dr. Sinukumar Bhaskaran, Consultant, Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement Surgery, Manipal Hospitals, Kharadi, Pune, said, “With this case, we aim to showcase the advancement in treatment for orthopaedic care and at the same time offer learning to the medical community. Witnessing the live surgery is not only educational but also highlights the strides we are making in enhancing precision and patient outcomes in knee surgery. The kinematic alignment represents a significant leap forward in precision and patient outcomes in knee surgery. It’s been an honour to perform this surgery alongside international faculties like Dr. Dragan Jeremic who is one of the leading proponents of kinematic alignment worldwide.”