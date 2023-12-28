Smile Ranch Orthodontics Marks 35 Years By Launching Smile Bucks Program

To commemorate 35 years of orthodontic care and transformative smiles, Salt Lake City orthodontic clinic unveils a program rewarding patients and families for healthy smiles

Since opening its doors in 1988, Smile Ranch Orthodontics has been synonymous with experience and quality in the Salt Lake City region. Synonymous with up-to-date technology and a fun environment, the three family-centric locations continuously seek fresh perspectives to offer an enjoyable experience. This commitment inspired the launch of the Smile Bucks Program in early December — an innovative rewards system designed to encourage healthy smiles and recognize patients’ efforts.

Smile Ranch Orthodontics believes in recognizing the efforts of their patients beyond the clinic. The Smile Bucks Program offers multiple avenues for patients to earn rewards, including:

Refer a Friend: Earn Smile Bucks by referring friends for a consultation with Smile Ranch’s orthodontic experts.

Spread the Love: Submit a Google Review for Smile Ranch Orthodontics and watch the Smile Bucks roll in.

Stay Connected: Stay up-to-date with the practice by liking Smile Ranch Orthodontics on Facebook, following on Instagram, and signing up for text or email reminders.

Social Interactions: Interact with Smile Ranch Orthodontics on social media platforms — tag or mention in Instagram stories or posts, Facebook Reels, or posts.

Check-in Perks: Earn Smile Bucks by checking in on Facebook for each appointment at Smile Ranch Orthodontics.

Health Habits: Wear elastics as prescribed, be on time for each appointment, practice good oral hygiene, and use fluoride every night.

Represent: Wear your Smile Ranch Orthodontics T-Shirt for appointments.

Academic Excellence: Students earning A’s and B’s on their report cards can also enjoy Smile Bucks rewards.

In the spirit of spreading joy and appreciation, Smile Ranch Orthodontics chose gift cards as the first reward for its program. Accumulated Smile Bucks can be cashed in for $10 Target gift cards, providing an added incentive for patients and families to participate in their orthodontic care journey over the holidays.

Dr. Alan Jensen, DDS, MSD, shared his enthusiasm: “We wanted to do something new to celebrate our anniversary and motivate our patients. Launching during this festive season was just the cherry on top. We are thrilled to bring an extra dose of joy to our patients and their families. Here’s to spreading smiles and warmth this holiday season!”

With board-certified orthodontists who are proud members of the Utah Association of Orthodontists (UAO) and the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO), Smile Ranch Orthodontics is dedicated to excellence in orthodontic care and community engagement. The practice is committed to making orthodontic journeys enjoyable for patients of all ages.

With its inviting ranch-themed offices and a delightful touch of fresh cookies, Smile Ranch Orthodontics has a homey atmosphere that immediately puts patients at ease. To learn more about orthodontic services or find the nearest location, visit www.SmileRanch.com.

About Smile Ranch Orthodontics

Smile Ranch Orthodontics is the leading orthodontics clinic in Utah. They pride themselves as a top provider of high-quality adult orthodontics, standard braces, ceramic braces, Damon braces, clear aligners, Invisalign, and permanent retainers for patients of all ages.