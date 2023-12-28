Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Kwai Chung

Appeal for information on missing man in Kwai Chung ***************************************************



Police today (December 28) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Kwai Chung.



Lee Kam-cheong, aged 55, went missing after he was last seen in Kwai Chung on November 21, 2020. His family made a report to Police on November 25, 2023.



He is about 1.68 metres tall, 50 kilograms in weight and of thin build. He has a long face with yellow complexion and short brown hair.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of New Territories South on 3661 1176 or 6383 4337 or email to rmpu-nts-2@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.