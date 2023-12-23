F & M Automotive Body & Repair: The Trusted Auto Repair Partner in Kansas City

Merriam, KS – December 21, 2023 – F & M Automotive Body & Repair, a family-owned and operated auto collision and repair center, has been serving the Kansas City community with excellence since 2015. With a commitment to quality, affordability, and exceptional customer service, F & M Automotive has become a trusted name in the automotive industry.

Located at 6400 Carter Ave., #100, Merriam, KS, 66203, F & M Automotive is conveniently situated to cater to the auto repair needs of residents in Merriam, Shawnee, Overland Park, Turner, and Mission, Kansas.

As a one-stop destination for all your automotive needs, F & M Automotive specializes in a wide range of auto body repair services, including:

Collision Repair: Whether you’ve been in a minor fender-bender or a major accident, F & M Automotive has the expertise to restore your vehicle to its pre-accident condition.

Accident Repair: Accidents can be stressful, but F & M Automotive is here to ease the process. They handle accident repairs with precision and care, ensuring your vehicle’s safety and appearance.

Auto Body Repair: From dents and scratches to major bodywork, their skilled technicians excel in auto body repairs that leave your vehicle looking as good as new.

Dent Repair: Don’t let dents and dings diminish your vehicle’s appeal. F & M Automotive offers professional dent repair services to restore your vehicle’s aesthetic appeal.

Automobile Paint Repair: If your car’s paint job has seen better days, their experts can bring back its luster, leaving your vehicle with a fresh and vibrant look.

What sets F & M Automotive apart from the competition is their unwavering dedication to quality and customer satisfaction. Every repair and service they provide is backed by a fantastic warranty, giving customers peace of mind that their investment is protected.

Micki Woods, the main contact person for F & M Automotive, shared, “Our family-owned and operated business takes pride in delivering high-quality auto repair and collision services that our customers can rely on. We understand the stress that comes with auto accidents and repairs, and our team is here to make the process as smooth as possible. Our commitment to affordability, combined with our excellent online reviews, showcases our dedication to our customers and our craft.”

F & M Automotive’s loyal customer base consists of individuals who value reliable and honest auto repair services within a convenient distance from their homes. For those searching for a “body shop near me” or “auto body repair near me” in Merriam, Shawnee, Overland Park, Turner, or Mission, F & M Automotive is the go-to choice.

Contact F & M Automotive Body & Repair today at (913) 602-8022 or visit their website at https://www.fmautobodyrepairkc.com to schedule your next auto repair or collision service. Experience the best auto repair in Kansas City, where quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction are paramount.

Originally published at https://presssynergy.com/newsroom/f-m-automotive-body-repair-the-trusted-auto-repair-partner-in-kansas-city/