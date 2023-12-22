Manuela DaCosta’s New Book, “The Killing of Lira: Book Four of the Hawk Island Series,” Follows Investigations Into a Series of Break-Ins and an Old, Unsolved Murder

Fulton Books author Manuela DaCosta, who was born in Terceira, Azores, graduated from the University of Massachusetts, and currently lives with her family in New England, has completed her most recent book, “The Killing of Lira: Book Four of the Hawk Island Series”: a thrilling mystery that centers around a group known as the Sacristy as they investigate a rash of break-ins within their village, while also attempting trying to solve a murder case.

“Welcome back to Hawk Island and the village of Two Brooks,” writes DaCosta. “Hawk Island is plunged into crisis when a series of daring break-ins target the island’s most wealthy and powerful families. The Sacristy—a group of unconventional women from the village of Two Brooks—tries to get to the bottom of the burglaries, while also bent on solving the murder of an old foe. Always performing a balancing act between truth and justice, Monsignor Inocente prods the villagers to accept newcomers as well as a prodigal son coming home to either ask for forgiveness or settle an old score.”

Published by Fulton Books, Manuela DaCosta’s book is the fourth installment in the author’s “Hawk Island” series and will take readers on a compelling journey as secrets of Two Brooks are slowly revealed. Expertly paced and full of shocking twists and turns, “The Killing of Lira” is a spellbinding novel that readers won’t want to miss.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Killing of Lira: Book Four of the Hawk Island Series” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

