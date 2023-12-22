Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Announces Licensing Agreement with mAbxience for Etanercept Biosimilar Targeting Autoimmune Diseases in more than 150 Countries, including Europe and the United States of America.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a leading multinational pharmaceutical company, has announced today a strategic exclusive licensing agreement with mAbxience (a Fresenius Kabi majority-owned group with partial ownership from Insud Pharma) for biosimilar for Etanercept. Etanercept is a dimeric fusion protein with tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blocking action, that was approved for use over 20 years ago, offering patients a valuable therapeutic option for treating various autoimmune diseases. According to IQVIA, global sales of Etanercept for 12 months ending June 2023 is $ 11B.

This agreement accelerates Intas’ global mission to enable innovative and affordable treatment options for autoimmune diseases. In the partnership arrangement, Intas receives exclusive rights to commercialize Etanercept biosimilars through its affiliates for the treatment of various autoimmune diseases, in more than 150 countries across the globe, including Europe and the United States of America, leveraging strong sales, marketing capabilities and experience in successfully commercializing new biosimilars. mAbxience will be responsible for the development, manufacturing, and supply of Etanercept biosimilar from its state-of-the-art, Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) approved facilities.

“Partnering up with mAbxience, who are known for their dedication to quality and innovation, aligns perfectly with our vision. This partnership enables us to achieve our goal of providing high-quality treatments to patients worldwide. Together, we aim to revolutionize the landscape of autoimmune disease treatment.” said Intas’ Vice Chairman, Mr. Binish Chudgar.

Paul Tredwell, Executive Vice President of EMENA., Accord, said “Accord is delighted to partner with mAbxience, whom we have known for some time as an excellent partner. This partnership cements our commitment to our autoimmune franchise, building on our innovative range of methotrexate products, Etanercept is a key biologic treatment which will continue to support patients. This, along with our future biological launches significantly increases our presence in our growing autoimmune franchise.”

“Expanding our global reach has always been at the core of mAbxience’s vision. Collaborating with Intas allows us to tap into new markets and bring our cutting-edge biosimilar candidate to countless patients battling autoimmune diseases. It reinforces our dedication to leading the way in the biosimilar industry,” said Jurgen Van Broeck, Global Commercial Director, mAbxience.

The financial terms of the transaction remain confidential. This global collaboration further strengthens Intas’ leadership in the global biosimilar landscape and presents an explicit example of enhancing health outcomes through collaboration.

With this new partnership, Intas and mAbxience are poised to make a lasting impact on the lives of millions affected by autoimmune diseases.