Axis Mutual Fund garners over INR 3,400 Crores in the Axis India Manufacturing Fund, in one of the highest fund-raise for a Thematic Fund

Axis Mutual Fund, one among the fastest growing fund houses in India, is excited to announce that it has garnered over INR 3,400 crores in the Axis India Manufacturing Fund, one of the highest funds raises ever in a thematic fund this year. This NFO, from 1st Dec to 15th Dec 2023, received robust participation from diverse investor segments from over 500 locations in India and garnered close to one lakh fifty thousand applications. Further, fresh inflows accounted for nearly 70% of the applications, making the NFO a resounding success. The digital channel witnessed an overwhelming participation as well, contributing to nearly 20% of the total applications, creating a new milestone for the Fund House.

In fact, in one of the first of its kind for the fund house, unique customers from B30 markets accounted for nearly 44%, standing on an almost equal footing with T30 markets. The overwhelming response from B30 markets is a clear reflection of the financially maturing Bharat and investor aspirations.