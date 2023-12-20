Dr. Adam Palladino Releases New Book A Pug’s Tale: The Pawfect Match

In A Pug’s Tale: The Pawfect Match, readers are introduced to Roy, an 8-year-old boy with an unwavering desire for a loyal and furry friend. Roy’s dream of having a pug named Chug takes center stage as the narrative unfolds. Through the moments of hopeful waiting and the passage of time, Roy’s wish is granted, and readers embark on a touching adventure alongside him.

This delightful children’s book is filled with heart, humor, and unforgettable characters. Dr. Palladino, a K-12 educator, administrator, and college professor understands the importance of learning and laughter in a child’s life. With his pun-filled book, he aims to bring joy and entertainment to young readers.

Dr. Adam Palladino, currently residing in New York with his wife, LisaMarie, has already achieved success with his debut book, Terror in GuacamoleVille, and its popularity continues to soar. Now, he invites readers to join him on this new journey with A Pug’s Tale: The Pawfect Match.

