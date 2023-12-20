Brian Cribbs Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty

Cribbs joined the real estate industry after retiring from the Michigan State Police, where he received awards for bravery and professional excellence. A Michigan native, he received his Associate of Arts Degree from Muskegon Community College. He has participated in Habitat for Humanity builds, blood drives and various causes. He enjoys fitness, walking and biking, golf, tennis and spending time with his family and dogs. His motto is, Excellence. Nothing less.

RE/MAX offers many opportunities for education and gives agents the tools and support necessary to be successful, said Cribbs.

The Venice office is located at 307 W. Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285. Cribbs can be reached at (616) 502-2992.

RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Siesta Key, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.

