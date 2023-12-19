Milwaukee Nonprofit Selected As Finalist For Prestigious Anthem Award

One of its major initiatives was to provide 1,715 generators to provide power to hospitals, refugee camps and community centers devastated by Russian attacks. This effort caught the attention of the The Anthem Awards, an offshoot of the The Webby Awards, that honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. According to the group, By amplifying the voices that spark global change, were defining a new benchmark for social impact work that inspires others to take action in their own community.

Friends of Be an Angel Executive Director Anya Verkhovskaya said, We continue to seek financial and in-kind contributions to bridge critical gaps in need in Ukraine. Were grateful to The Anthem Awards for shining a light on one just example. We hope it motivates people to vote and give.

The nonprofit was selected for the category Humanitarian Action & Services – Partnership or Collaboration and is vying for an additional Community Voice award. Now through December 21st anyone can visit the The Anthem Awards website and vote for the project by following the steps below or make a year-end gift at www.friendsofbeanangel.org

How to vote:

Step 1: click on https://celebrate.anthemawards.com/PublicVoting#/2024/humanitarian-action-services/fundraising-categories/non-profit

Step 2: click on the button celebrate under the Friends of Be an Angel logo

Step 3: enter your details and click on celebrate!

About the project:

in August 2022 in anticipation of the energy crisis in the winter months. Friends of Be an Angel formed a coalition of 42 NGOs, charities and donors to work together to be able to obtain high quality generators at wholesale prices.

In late September, the critical infrastructures in Ukraine came under attack. Hospitals, refugee centers and homes lost power, heating and access to water overnight. This resulted in a dire need for non-grid energy sources such as generators, causing an insatiable influx in demand, shortages, and driving the prices of generators to unaffordable levels for Ukrainians who were already struggling in a deteriorating, war-torn economy.

Friends of Be an Angel worked directly with manufacturers to produce generators specifically tailored to the needs of the Ukrainian people. Furthermore, these generators were obtained at manufacturing prices, thereby allowing the coalition to save significantly on costs and provide hundreds of additional generators.

In total, over 150 hospitals and clinics, 80 warming stations, 478 refugee centers, 231 community centers and religious institutions, 238 disadvantaged families with disabilities and medical needs requiring power, 15 orphanages and 34 schools were given generators to continue their life-sustaining operation. The remaining generators were distributed to frontline medics and rescue operations. An estimated total of 20,475 people were directly helped within the first week of this project.

To Donate to Friends of Be an Angel

Visit www.friendsofbeanangel.org

###