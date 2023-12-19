Future Electronics Hosted a Special Event in Recognition of Long-Term Employees’ Service Anniversaries

Every April and October, Future Electronics Singapore hosts a Service Award Presentation to recognize employee anniversaries. The special event consists of an extended, 2-hour lunch for participants with a delicious buffet. Employees who recently achieved a service milestone have the chance to celebrate with managers, vice presidents, and division heads.

At the event, each employee was presented with a crystal plaque denoting their years of service, as well as a certificate. A fun game was held called hum the song where employees who guessed the song correctly won gift vouchers. This was a great opportunity for colleagues to laugh and have fun together while toasting their achievements.

Future Electronics is proud to be an outstanding place to work. Each year, employees reach 5, 10, 25, and even up to 40th-year milestone anniversaries. The Service Award Presentation event is just one of many activities Future Electronics hosts throughout the year as a way to give back to its dedicated and hard-working teams.

###