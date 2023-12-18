OML Entertainment Sweeps Indian Television Academy Awards with Triple Triumph in OTT Categories

OML Entertainment, a prominent Indian leading media and entertainment company, secured three prestigious awards at the Indian Television Academy. The accolades include Best Story for “Half Pants Full Pants” on Amazon Prime Video, Best Reality Series – OTT for Zakir Khan’s stand-up special “Tathastu,” and Best Anchor-Reality Series OTT for Zakir Khan’s acclaimed series “Farzi Mushaira” on Amazon MiniTV. The recognition solidifies OML Entertainment’s position as a leader in delivering top-notch content in the rapidly evolving landscape of digital entertainment.

Under the esteemed leadership of Anu Ranjan and Shashi Ranjan, the 23rd ITA Awards marked a resounding celebration, recognizing brilliance in the realms of Television, OTT, and Films. Held on December 10 and supported by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, this prestigious event witnessed the distinguished presence of Smriti Irani, Union Cabinet Minister, Government of India. The event was a star-studded affair, with OML and Zakir Khan receiving significant acclaim from the ITA. Being nominated in multiple categories and winning these three titles in the OTT space, while sharing the stage with some of the industry’s best stories and talented individuals, reaffirms the impact and quality of OML’s evolving content that strikes a chord with the masses.

Half Pants Full Pants, ‘An OML Creation’, directed by V. K. Prakash, adapted from Anand Suspi’s eponymous book, Half Pants Full Pants, unfolds in a quaint South Indian town, offering a nostalgic glimpse into a time before the internet and mobile phones dominated our lives. The story revolves around 7-year-old Anand, fondly known as Dabba, and his well-mannered friend Giddi as they embark on heartwarming adventures, evoking a sense of longing for the simplicity and innocence of days gone by.

OML Entertainment is Zakir Khan’s talent management agency, and produced Tathastu and Farzi Mushaira. The revered Indian artist, won the best stand-up act for Reality Series – Tathastu which was structured into three compelling chapters—Paradise, Exile, and The Return. It intricately unfolds the Zakir Khan origin story. This special stand-up act delves into the pivotal elements of his life, particularly emphasizing his profound connection with his late grandfather, the renowned singer Ustad Moinuddin Khan and his journey from his upbringing in a joint family to his college days and initial career experiences, culminating in his foray into comedy. He also won the Best Anchor-Reality Series OTT for acclaimed series “Farzi Mushaira” on Amazon MiniTV. Farzi Mushaira is a poetic carnival of exciting and fun episodes, dealing with shayris(urdu poetry) on topics of rejections, hartbreaks, cheating and candid confessions.

OML Entertainment was also honored to receive nominations at the Filmfare Awards this year. The recognition was a testament to the quality of the agency’s productions, with the following titles earning nominations in various categories: “Tathastu” for Best Series (Comedy), “Farzi Mushaira” for Best Series (Comedy), and “Half Pants Full Pants” also competing in the Best Series (Comedy) category. Additionally, the talented portrayal of the character Dabba in “Half Pants Full Pants” earned a nomination for Best Actor in the Series (Comedy) category.

Gunjan Arya, Spokesperson, OML Entertainment was quoted as saying, “We are grateful to have our work recognised at the esteemed ITA. From Half Pants Full Pants which was a true industry wide collaboration in our work with Anand Suspi who wrote the book on which it is based and VK Prakash bringing his distinct directorial experience to audiences, to Zakir’s standup special Tathastu that made audiences feel a wider range range of emotions than most other comedy specials – we are especially grateful to Amazon Prime Video for their partnership. Furthermore, Farzi Mushaira as a format that Amazon MiniTV took a bet on where Zakir has showcased yet another laugh roller coaster that audiences have loved and adored him for, is a recognition of his sheer talent and auteurship as an artist. OML has always strived to create diverse and wholly unique entertainment experiences for fans, and we are humbled and proud to have the recognition of a platform such as ITA in our journey. We remain inspired to deliver more shows and formats in diverse genres and with interesting narratives alongside our partners that champion the content ecosystem.”

Known for its prominence in the entertainment industry, the ITA Awards served as a flagship event that shone a spotlight on exceptional talent and accomplishments. From captivating performances in fiction to groundbreaking strides in non-fiction, the ceremony acknowledged the outstanding contributions of individuals and shows within the industry. It was a night that celebrated the diverse excellence that continues to shape the landscape of Indian entertainment.