MERCURE HOTELS CELEBRATES 50 YEARS OF UNIQUELY LOCAL FOODIE EXPERIENCES WITH ‘DISCOVER LOCAL: THE BUCKET LIST EDITION’

To mark its 50th anniversary, Mercure is pleased to announce the launch of its very own ‘Bucket List’ designed to inspire guests, travelers and passionate foodies to embark on a journey of local discovery. Mercure’s Bucket List is a selection of 50 handpicked food and drink experiences from around the world, representing some of the best and most unique places to eat and drink, whilst staying at a Mercure property.

“At Mercure, we believe that food and beverage are universal symbols of welcome and are at the heart of how we experience new cultures,” said James Wheatcroft, Global SVP Midscale Brands at Accor. “In honor of our 50th anniversary, Mercure invites travelers to ‘Discover Local’, everywhere. For many of us, that means sampling the best food and drinks that each unique corner of the world has to offer. With the help of our partners at TOPJAW and Munchies, we are thrilled to share these 50 amazing culinary adventures that we hope will inspire our guests, fans, and followers.”

The Bucket List is an extension of Mercure popular ‘Discover Local’ program, which highlights local specialties and reveals unexpected local stories to our guests. . To create the foodie-driven Bucket List, Mercure engaged its global network, asking hotel teams and staff to submit their top local culinary experiences. The submissions were reviewed by a panel of food and travel experts including TOPJAW- food and travel filmmakers, and Munchies – Food by Vice, as well as Mercure Global Marketing team.

Each of the 50 Bucket List experiences is tied to a Mercure hotel destination. With over 950 hotels worldwide, from Jakarta to Oxford, Mercure presence around the globe is incredibly wide-ranging, with hotel teams who are not only genuinely knowledgeable about their cities, but also dialed into the evolving culture of their neighborhoods. Listed below are a few experiences featured on Mercure’s Bucket List, with the full list available at mercurebucketlist.com.

Learn about the art and tranquillity of tea during a stay at Mercure Kuala Lumpur Shaw Parade. Guests are treated to a rejuvenating hands-on tea art experience at Purple Cane Tea Art Learning Center, a serene oasis dedicated to the art and culture of tea. Guests will indulge in Malaysian fine cuisine, with tea-infused dishes for a flavourful and healthful dining experience.

Whip up authentic Vietnamese cuisine when on a stay atop the high mountains of Mercure Danang French Village Bana Hills. Together with Jolie’s cooking class, guests can explore one of the largest local markets in Danang and discover how to shop the Vietnamese way. After farming their own vegetables, guests use their fresh and local products to create authentic Vietnamese dishes that can be easily replicated at home.

Learn from a Thai fishing master at Bophut Beach, in a beautiful and historic fishing village of Koh Samui in Thailand, during a stay at Mercure Samui Chaweng Tana. Guests have the chance to meet Mr. Arwae Lermae, an 80-year-old native of Koh Samui, who shares his knowledge of ancient fishing traditions to support the community. After a stroll through the lively night market, guests are treated to a sumptuous seafood dinner at Auan Tai restaurant, which offers an authentic “from sea to table” tasting menu.

Create your own blend of Indonesian coffee while staying at Mercure Tangerang BSD City. Among the serene garden atmosphere of Kopi Kebon Kita, coffee enthusiasts are invited to delve into the art of blending their own personalized coffee flavors, with a private workshop guided by expert baristas. Guests will learn about the various types of local coffee beans, get to know the distinct characteristics of each, and experiment with ratios to create a signature blend. Light snacks are served alongside the final coffee creations.

Indulge in a trifecta of Japanese traditions with a rich experience of wagyu, sake, and geisha, while staying at Mercure Kyoto Station. Nestled in the heart of Kyoto’s famous Gion District – one of the country’s rare and prestigious geiko districts – Ryotei Bungo resides in a heritage-designated building that sets the tone for an evening of history and culture. Guests will be delighted by multiple course servings of the finest wagyu beef and perfect sake pairings, while delighting in the fun and fascinating performances of an authentic geiko and

Indulge in the rich flavors of Indian cuisine at Luqma Kitchen at Mercure Hyderabad KCP. This unique dining experience not only allows guests to savor dishes including world renown Biryani, it also supports underprivileged women by providing them with a safe space to acquire new skills. By choosing this socially responsible option, guests contribute to the empowerment and betterment of marginalized single women, making their stay not just a culinary delight but a meaningful and impactful experience.

After checking off one of Mercure’s Bucket List foodie experiences, guests can return to a warm, authentic and locally inspired Mercure hotel for a comfortable and cozy night’s sleep.

“Helping our guests discover the heart of a destination is what Mercure is designed for – it is how we train our hotel teams and the many ways in which we inspire our guests,” said Mr. Wheatcroft. “We hope our new Bucket List will inspire more people to venture out into the world, go beyond the tried-and-tested landmarks, and join us at a Mercure destination where we will happily share our favorite experiences of authentic culture, outstanding food and drinks, and joyful encounters with local characters.”