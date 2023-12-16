“Stepping Stones for the Heart: An Awakening with Jesus” by Ann Paulson Revelations of Spiritual Insight

Freeport, TX – WEBWIRE – Friday, December 15, 2023

Discover the extraordinary story told by Ann Paulson in her book, Stepping Stones for the Heart: An Awakening with Jesus. This special mix of spirituality, personal stories, and divine moments falls under the genre of Christian Spirituality. She is a regular Christian turned storyteller, invites you into a world where the divine meets everyday life, leaving hearts awakened and spirits transformed.

At the start of this true story, she shares her experiences that unfolded over a year, leading to surprising revelations that left her amazed. Ann Paulson, an ordinary Christian who never thought about her past life, found herself forming a close friendship with Jeshua, also known as Jesus. Jeshua uses her past lives to show Gods unwavering love that goes beyond time and embraces everyone, no matter who they are. Though it was hard for her to understand these revelations at first, her curiosity led her to explore deeper, sharing her discoveries about changing times and the symbolic school everyone attends in this life.

The story in the book explores changing times and the ever-present love of God. Stepping Stones for the Heart reminds us that Gods love is available to everyone, no matter what they believe, and that Jeshua and wise angels are always there to help on lifes journey. Her obedience to celestial guidance gives readers a chance to think about the purpose of their existence and how to make the most of their lives.

Readers can expect to explore the authors revelations, gaining lessons and insights beyond the pages. Excerpts from the book highlight the availability of Gods love and the guidance of celestial beings in facing lifes challenges. Ann Paulsons hesitancy to share her story, guided by messages from Jeshua and angels, adds authenticity and personal transformation to the narrative.

As you explore Stepping Stones for the Heart, anticipate a spiritual awakening and a change in perspective. The authors hope is simple: to encourage an open mind to new ideas and contribute to a better world. Through personal experiences and divine encounters, Ann Paulson aims to contribute to society by promoting peace and a world filled with love and understanding.

To start this journey and uncover the transformative messages within, get a copy of Stepping Stones for the Heart today.

About the Author:

Ann Paulson overcame an extreme reluctance to share this, her true story. Communications and visits from Jeshua and her angels prodded her curiosity, faith,and awakening. She presently works in the library field, using her college degree in that area. The rural Midwest is her home, living with her husband and extended family of dogs and horses.