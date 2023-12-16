Intermountain Health wins GOLD, other top spots in Best of Las Vegas Awards for 2023

Women’s Clinic, Senior Focused Healthcare, Urgent Care/Walk in Clinic and Men’s Health all honored

Intermountain Health was recently honored in the 2023 Best of Las Vegas Awards, including being named the GOLD winner for the “Women’s Clinic” category for the second year in a row.

The Best of Las Vegas Awards are held by the Las Vegas Review-Journal annually recognizing the top businesses, restaurants, organizations, entertainment, and institutions in Las Vegas. Voting for the categories is open to the general public online.

Intermountain Health also received honors in the following categories: SILVER in “Senior Focused Healthcare,” SILVER in “Urgent Care/Walk In Clinic,” and BRONZE in “Men’s Health.”

“As a not-for-profit health system, Intermountain Health is committed to ensuring patients have access to high-quality care and health resources they may need,” said Mitchell Cloward, president of Intermountain Health’s Desert Region, which includes Nevada. “The Best of Las Vegas Awards are significant indicators of public sentiment because they are selected by the voices of the populations that we serve. We are honored that our southern Nevada communities choose to recognize our caregivers in this way.”

In 2022, Intermountain Health was named the GOLD winner for “Senior Focused Healthcare,” the GOLD winner for “Women’s Clinic,” and the SILVER winner for “Urgent Care/Walk In Clinic” and “Men’s Health.”

Intermountain Health offers more than 60 clinics throughout southern Nevada, including specialty care, pediatrics, senior care, and InstaCare locations. Intermountain Health also has a strong focus on behavioral health and preventative care. Specifically, Intermountain Health myGeneration clinics specialize in primary care for those 65 years of age and older. These clinics offer longer appointment time spent with your doctor and personal attention at every visit. They also have same-day appointments, on-staff specialists, and preventative screenings and care.

For more information about Intermountain Health or to find a provider, please visit https://intermountainnv.org/.

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs. For more information or updates, see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/news.