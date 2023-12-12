Patients in critical need of stem cell and marrow donors entering holiday season

Transplants of stem cells or marrow are usually the last possible option for patients battling blood cancer and similar diseases, after other treatments have failed to cure them.

This is the case for two patients in urgent need, neither of whom currently has a match in the registry. Gift of Life is seeking donors for Rose Bradwell and Ignacio Edenburg.

Rose, 47, is a physician assistant who has been battling acute myeloid leukemia (AML) since 2020. Her beautiful family husband T.J. and their three daughters are hoping for a miracle. Because genetics play a role in matching donors and recipients, we need individuals of Haitian and/or African ancestry to please join the registry.

Ignacio, 50, is fighting a blood cancer called myelofibrosis. His incredible wife Melissa and their daughter and son hope his hero will be found soon. Ignacios best chance for a match is with people of Jewish, Spanish, or Portuguese ancestry.

Rose and Ignacio are only two of the thousands of people seeking matching donors right now. Having them already in the registry when a patient learns they need a transplant is the best possible situation. But to reach that goal, we need everyone to join the registry.

With the season of giving now in full swing, we hope you will be moved to give someone the gift of life.

Please consider signing up today. If you are 18 to 35 and in general good health, visit giftoflife.org/swab to have a registration kit sent to your home.

About Gift of Life Marrow Registry

Gift of Life Marrow Registry is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla. The organization, established in 1991, is dedicated to saving lives by facilitating blood stem cell and bone marrow transplants for patients with leukemia, lymphoma, and other blood-related diseases. The registry houses its own state-of-the-art stem cell collection center, biobank, and laboratory. To learn more about Gift of Life Marrow Registry, visit www.giftoflife.org

