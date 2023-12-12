Hong Kong – Cluster of Vancomycin Resistant Enterococci cases at Tuen Mun Hospital

Cluster of Vancomycin Resistant Enterococci cases at Tuen Mun Hospital **********************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

The spokesperson for Tuen Mun Hospital (TMH) made the following announcement today (December 12):

A 75-year-old male patient in a medicine and geriatrics ward of TMH was confirmed to be a Vancomycin Resistant Enterococci (VRE) carrier on December 6. In accordance with the prevailing infection control guidelines, the hospital commenced contact tracing. Two more male patients (aged 79 and 84) were confirmed to be VRE carriers. All patients are now being treated in isolation and are in stable condition.

The ward concerned has adopted the following enhanced infection control measures:

Enhanced patient and environmental screening procedures; Applied stringent contact precautions and enhanced hand hygiene of staff and patients; and Enhanced cleaning and disinfection of the wards concerned.

The hospital will continue the enhanced infection control measures and closely monitor the situation of the ward concerned. The cases have been reported to the Hospital Authority Head Office and the Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health for necessary follow-up.