Hair color industry set to surge $20.39B between 2022-2027. Growth fueled by product innovation and format advancements – Technavio

The hair color market is poised for substantial growth, with Technavio projecting a USD 20.39 billion increase from 2022 to 2027. During the forecast period, the market is expected to maintain a growth momentum of 8.54% CAGR. The primary drivers behind this growth include innovation in product formulation and formats. Despite these positive trends, challenges such as a limited consumer base for novelty and premium hair colors in developing nations may hinder the overall market expansion. To provide a comprehensive overview, the market is categorized by product type (permanent, semi-permanent, temporary, highlights, and bleach), end-user (women, unisex, and men), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Key Segment Analysis: The permanent hair color segment is anticipated to experience significant market share growth. This is attributed to the oxidation process involved in permanent hair color, which typically contains oxidizers like hydrogen peroxide or ammonia. Manufacturers are focused on ensuring long-lasting color retention without compromising the hair’s strength and elasticity. A variety of natural shades are available for permanently colored hair, with global suppliers offering low-maintenance, durable options.

Geographical Market Analysis: Europe is expected to contribute 30% to the global hair color market’s growth during the forecast period, with key contributions from the UK, France, and Germany. Major suppliers in the region include LOreal SA, Unilever Group, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and New Avon Company. The market in Western European countries is characterized by high competition among retailers, driven by expanded distribution networks and the adoption of multichannel marketing strategies. Factors such as high consumer disposable income, purchasing power parity, and per capita earnings contribute to the region’s elevated income levels.

Company Insights: The hair color market exhibits fragmentation, with companies employing both organic and inorganic growth strategies to stay competitive. The report delves into the market’s competitive landscape and provides information on key market players, including Amway Corp., Cadiveu Professional, Chatters GP Inc., Coty Inc., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Madison Reed Inc., Moroccanoil Inc., NATULIQUE Ltd., NATURIGIN, Revlon Inc., Surya Brasil, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Tints of Nature, Tish and Snooky NYC Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, and Shiseido Co. Ltd.

