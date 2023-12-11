DELHI FANS EXPERIENCED THE BEST WEEKEND OF THE YEAR AS DELHI COMIC CON 2023 CONCLUDES

Maruti Suzuki Arena presents Delhi Comic Con, powered by Crunchyroll, took place on December 8th, 9th and 10th, 2023. Bringing together the community of comic books, manga, anime, superhero films and all things fun, the event was a grand success with all the fans witnessing the event to the fullest.

Attendees channelized their inner fandom to cosplay and put up their geekdom on display while others interacted and participated in tournaments, games, among other exciting activities. The 2023 Con witnessed the ever-expanding fandom and love for anime characters such as Naruto, Pokemon, Hisoka, Halo, Sasuki and more, while a few brought back the classics such as Deadpool, Wolverine, Joker, Ironman, Jack Sparrow and a number of Spiderman variations among others! Close to 5000 cosplayers participated in the convention across the three days. The performance line-up included our very own popular artists like RAGA, MC Altaf, 9TEEN and Hashtag who rocked the stage with their energetic performances across the three days. Finally, our beloved and very own comedians Rohan Joshi, Akash Gupta and Gaurav Kapoor left everyone in splits.

The event showcased comics in a grand way with a slew of comic book creators and artists present, as well as special sessions that were held for attendees to soak in all the new launches By Prasad Bhat, Indusverse, Holy Cow Entertainment, Acid Toad, Amrit Pal Singh, Garbage Bin, Corporate comics, Bullseye Press, Bakarmaxx, Art of SAVIO, and Abhijeet Kini and many more along with International artists such as DOALY, Dustin Nguyen and Spiderman India’s writer Nikesh Shukla gracing the event.

Numerous manga retail experiences featuring Naruto, Death Note, Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece and other popular series were on display as well as Indian comics like Amar Chitra Katha, Raj Comics, Kunzum Comics were also some key attractions for thousands of pop culture enthusiasts. The experiential zones included Warner Bros’ special DC’s Aquaman:The Last Kingdom. Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, Amul: World through the eyes of the Amul Girl, Crunchyroll, MTR- Minuteverse, BINGO- Mad HQ which gathered fans in huge numbers as well as a Virtual Reality experience zone for Maruti Suzuki’s Arena that indulged them in a simulated driving in the future was a hotspot for fans.

From 8th to 10th December, the event featured The Arena (in association with The Esports Club), a gaming arena, featuring racing simulators, virtual reality games, playstation consoles which had daily tournaments, Esports and popular streamers and gaming experiences among many other exciting activities for all attendees.

On the success of Delhi Comic Con, Jatin Varma, Founder, Comic Con India said, “It’s surreal for me to see how we have come such a long way with Comic Con in India growing each year. We started our first convention in Delhi back in 2011 and it all comes full circle here with one of our biggest shows yet again. We saw a total of 46k attendees across the three days here in the capital city. It only goes to show the might and strength of our community and it is going to grow only bigger from heron, especially for our next event in Hyderabad and Chennai”

Sharing his excitement of performing in his home town, Comedian Aakash Gupta said, “It was my first time performing at Comic Con, and that too in my hometown Delhi, it was a great experience! The crowd was amazing! I took masks and props to the stage to make it fun, and the young crowd was going berserk with fun and energy.”

“It was an amazing experience performing here at Comic Con! The crowd was so excited that it got me jumping around the stage with energy. For me, Comic Con is a vibe, and a feeling, to see all your favourite characters around you and then to perform for such a crowd,” said Hip-hop artist MC Altaf.

The Maruti Suzuki Arena presents Delhi Comic Con, powered by Crunchyroll, took place on 8th, 9th, and 10th December 2023 at NSIC Exhibition Ground Okhla, Delhi. Hyderabad Comic Con will take place on 27th and 28th January 2024, followed by Chennai Comic Con on 17th and 18th February 2024.