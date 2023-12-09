Intermountain Health CEO Rob Allen Named One of 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare

Rob Allen, CEO of Intermountain Health, has been named to Modern Healthcare’s “100 Most Influential People in Healthcare” for 2023.

Rob Allen, Intermountain Health president and CEO, has been honored as number 31 on Modern Healthcare’s list of the “100 Most Influential People in Healthcare” for 2023

Members of the list are chosen by their peers in the health industry and senior editors of Modern Healthcare for being the most influential individuals in the industry for leadership and impact.

In honoring Allen, Modern Healthcare highlighted how under his leadership, Intermountain has broadened to serve across a seven-state region, has opened Select Health to Colorado residents, partnering with UCHealth and AdventHealth, and “has spearheaded Intermountain’s strategy for making care more accessible and affordable by building out ambulatory surgery centers–31 already operational or in development–and outpatient imaging centers.” Another accomplishment noted is Intermountain’s leadership in the digital health sector, including Graphite Health, a software company for frictionless exchange of health data, and artificial intelligence platforms.

“Rob’s recognition as a person of influence within healthcare is a tribute both to him and to Intermountain Health,” said Gov. Mike Leavitt, chair of Intermountain’s Board of Trustees. “We have every reason to find both satisfying. Rob is an outstanding leader, and collectively, we aspire to become a model system.”

