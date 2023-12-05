Hong Kong – Hong Kong cinema takes the spotlight in Glasgow (with photos)

Hong Kong cinema takes the spotlight in Glasgow (with photos) *************************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, London (London ETO) partnered with Focus Hong Kong to showcase a selection of Hong Kong films at the Glasgow Film Theatre in Scotland, United Kingdom on December 2 to 4 (London time).

Hong Kong film “Winter Chants”, directed by Ms Tsang Tsui-shan, was screened as the closing film on December 4. Deputy Director-General of the London ETO Ms Amy Wong, greeted the co-organisers of Focus Hong Kong, Mr James Mudge and Mr Andrew Heskins, as well as the audience after the closing screening and said, “London ETO is proud to launch the first Hong Kong film festival in Glasgow, showcasing the boundless creativity of Hong Kong creative talents. The three-day festival demonstrates the unique and vibrant cultural landscape of Hong Kong, which is the key for Hong Kong to become an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange” as underpinned by the National 14th Five-Year Plan.’

Ms Wong also shared key initiatives announced in “The Chief Executive’s 2023 Policy Address” on the promotion of creative industries, including the injection of HK$4.3 billion to the Film Development Fund and the CreateSmart Initiative. “The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is committed to supporting Hong Kong creative talents, as evidenced by initiatives such as the Hong Kong-Asian Film Collaboration Funding Scheme, the Director’s Succession Scheme, and the Content Development Scheme for Streaming Platforms,” she added.



The Focus Hong Kong film festival presented three Hong Kong films, namely, “Nomad (4K Restoration, Director’s Cut)”, “Story of Ricky, aka Riki-Oh” and “Winter Chants”.