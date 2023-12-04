Crowdstaffing Announces Product Rebranding to Prosperix and Unveils Enhanced VMS Technology Solutions

Prosperix, a leading contingent workforce vendor management system (VMS), today announced that it has successfully completed a product rebrand from its previous name, Crowdstaffing, and has added more innovative functionality to its already feature-rich vendor management system.

“This significant milestone marks a pivotal moment in the company’s evolution,” said Prosperix CEO Sunil Bagai. “It reflects not only the transformative technological innovations that set our VMS apart, but also our dedication to creating prosperity for all – our talent, our clients, our community, and our employees.”

The rebrand fortifies Prosperix’s position as a trusted VMS innovator. In addition to the brand change, Prosperix announced a wide range of powerful, differentiating features that can help businesses of all sizes and industries more efficiently hire, manage, and pay their contingent workforce. These enhancements are designed to give clients:

Broader Access to Top Talent: The Prosperix VMS includes a powerful integrated Hiring Marketplace that connects clients with thousands of qualified staffing vendor firms and uses AI to match each opportunity with the right staffing vendors. This simplifies recruiting, gives access to more candidates, accelerates the hiring process, and reduces procurement costs.

New-found Customization: Clients can tailor every aspect of their views and recruitment workflows to put the information they need front and center. Clients can customize every module in the VMS to their unique requirements, adapting to changing needs as they evolve.

Streamlined Applicant Tracking: The Prosperix VMS now gives clients a smoother and more intuitive way to manage candidate applications. Enriched with all the features of an applicant tracking system, the Prosperix platform enables clients to customize recruitment workflows and views down to each individual opening, which ensures the most seamless and efficient applicant tracking process.

Enhanced Contingent Workforce Management: Clients can optimize their contingent workforce management practices through true real-time insight into every step of their contingent workers’ journeys, from onboarding through project completion.

Simplified Time and Expense Collection: A modular extension to the Prosperix vendor management platform improves the mobile experience, making it easier for workers to submit and managers to approve timesheets and expenses.

Global EOR / AOR Services: Prosperix has expanded its global reach to deliver Employer of Record (EOR), Agent of Record (AOR), and payroll services in more than 100 countries. The company now offers EOR and AOR services across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. This capability, coupled with Prosperix’s global recruitment Hiring Marketplace, enables clients to engage talent virtually anywhere, often for far less cost.

“At the heart of this transformation is our commitment to keep adding value and enhancing our hiring and management capabilities so users can take advantage of a diverse workforce of direct-hire, contingent, and freelance team members located anywhere,” added Prosperix Chief Product Officer, Ravdeep Sawhney. “But central to this experience is what’s not changing: our unceasing dedication to listening to our clients, bringing innovation to programs, and providing superior customer service.”

“Prosperix also wishes to express gratitude to our clients and user community for their trust and support over the years,” continued Bagai. “The rebranding and enhanced technology platform evolved in large part from our community’s feedback and suggestions. Our clients’ needs will always be the cornerstone of every improvement we pursue.”

About Prosperix

Prosperix is accelerating innovation in hiring and workforce management, enabling businesses to build an extraordinary workforce. Our end-to-end software, Prosperix VMS Network, incorporates network effects, automates processes, and simplifies human interactions, while delivering actionable real-time insights and improved outcomes. With our best-in-class solutions, we fuel our client’s biggest dreams by elevating human, workforce, and business prosperity. Learn more at prosperix.com