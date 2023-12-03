Cynthia Chase’s “From Stressed to Blessed” Imparts Knowledge about Meditation

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Friday, December 1, 2023

The book is easy to digest and will get you on your way to a meditation practice in 5 simple steps. Leah Guy, Speaker, Spiritual Teacher, Author

Cynthia Chases well-being and spirituality guide From Stressed to Blessed: 5 Simple Steps to Learn Meditation and Change Your Life was showcased by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair at the Frankfurt Trade Fair grounds in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, last October 18-22, 2023.

From Stressed to Blessed is a guidebook for people seeking peace from the stressors that haunt them, such as family problems, ill health, financial problems, addiction, divorce, the death of someone close, a toxic work environment, loss of a job, problems in schools, problems with relationships, and others. In 5 simple steps, Cynthia takes you to more efficient ways to achieve happiness, better health, peace, and more meaning in life.

The book provides the readers with ideas about the best places to meditate, the proper sitting position, breathing methods, beginning the meditation, and coming back to the present after the meditation is done. Other than the steps in finding oneself in meditation, this book also gives information about the history of meditation and how it is used in rituals then and now.

ReadersMagnet displayed From Stressed to Blessed at its exhibit booth at the book trade fair as part of its mission to share the works of independent and self-published authors with the world. The company helps authors increase their visibility, boost sales of their books, connect with their audience, and interact with fellow authors through book exhibits at national and international book events such as the Frankfurt Book Fair, also known as Frankfurter Buchmesse. This years fair was attended by more than 215,000 people.

From Stressed to Blessed: 5 Simple Steps to Learn Meditation and Change Your Life by Cynthia Chase is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Author: Cynthia Chase, MA, CHTHA

Published Date: October 15, 2020

Publisher: Bowker

Genre: Well-Being and Spirituality

Authors Biography

Cynthia Chase was born and raised in the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina.

After graduating from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill with a degree in Political Science, she moved to North Lake Tahoe in California. Cynthia holds a Masters Degree in Counseling Psychology with emphasis in Depth Psychology from Pacifica Graduate Institute in Santa Barbara, California.

After obtaining a certification in Clinical and Medical Hypnotherapy, she opened a practice in which she specialized working with surgical patients. Following her attendance at Michael Mamas School for Healing and Enlightenment in San Diego, California, she expanded her work with clients to include a variety of healing practices.

In addition, Cynthia served as a Ski Minister on the slopes and a minister with the Wedding Chapel in North Lake Tahoe. She received her Meditation Teaching Certificate from the Self Awareness Institute in Laguna Beach, California and is a member of Celebrating Life Ministries.

Cynthia and her husband, Robert, live in the Gold Country of Northern California. They both delight in the joy of spending time with their five adult children, their spouses, and their eight precious grandkids.