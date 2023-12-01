“Healthy Sense of Self”® by Antoinetta Vogels Shared Wisdom for Self-Improvement at the 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Thursday, November 30, 2023

I highly recommend this book for anyone who has problems that may be related to their upbringing. Amazon Review

Self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet showcased Healthy Sense of Self: The Secret to Being Your Best SELF by Antoinetta Vogels at the 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair. The worlds largest book trade fair was held at the Frankfurt Trade Fair grounds in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, last October 18-22, 2023.

ReadersMagnet displayed Vogels Healthy Sense of Self at its exhibit booth at the book trade fair as part of its mission to share the works of independent and self-published authors with the world. The company helps authors increase their visibility, boost sales of their books, connect with their audience, and interact with fellow authors through book exhibits at national and international book events such as the Frankfurt Book Fair, also known as Frankfurter Buchmesse. This years fair was attended by more than 215,000 people.

Healthy Sense of Self is a mental- and emotional health book that aims to build awareness of the hidden drives that fuel ones reasons for doing or avoiding things. It helps its readers get more understanding of what they are all about.

In this book, Antoinetta helps them improve their relationship with themselves by eliminating misleading survival strategies from childhood that no longer serve them in the present. With this newly gained mental clarity readers are well-equipped to address relationship challenges, overcome anger, anxiety, and depression, and gain more self-confidence instead.

The author aims to help her readers experience the freedom to live their lives the way they want to. By sharing her life stories Antoinetta connects with her readers and inspires them by sharing how she overcame the challenges she encountered in her life as a daughter, musician, spouse, parent, and as a single.

Healthy Sense of Self highlights different lessons in self-discovery by pointing out the various battles one, unknowingly, can be fighting inside. The pages describe how the switch needs to be made from fighting against the internal storms to yielding to our innate purpose: taking care of ourselves and our well-being. It urges readers to claim their sense of self so they can live free from co-dependency and without being chained to the prison of their own minds.

Embark on a journey to healing and self-discovery today. Purchase a copy of Healthy Sense of Self: The Secret to Being Your Best SELF by Antoinetta Vogels on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Visit www.healthysenseofself.com to learn more about the author and her book.

Healthy Sense of Self: The Secret to Being Your Best Self

Author: Antoinetta Vogels

Published Date: Rev. date June 16, 2022

Publisher: Balboa Press International

Genre: Self-Help

Authors Biography

Antoinetta Vogels is the Creator of the Sense of Self (SoS) Method, a self-healing educational program for people living with a Substitute Sense of Self.

Antoinetta was an accomplished bassoonist in renowned classical orchestras in the Netherlands for 18 years. Her career came to a sudden halt after the birth of her first child when she developed a severe case of insomnia. Her life-changing method is the result of her determination to cure that 25-year battle and to heal her Sense of Self.

She published her first book, Healthy Sense of Self: How to Be True to Your Self and Make Your World a Better Place! in 2013. For more information about Antoinetta and her Method, and to take the Self Discovery quiz, visit http://www.healthysenseofself.com.