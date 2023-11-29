UniFab Debuts UniFab Audio Upmix AI to Upmix Audio Tracks from Video with Premium Surround Sound

In recent years and with the advent of surround sound, the playback hardware transitioned from classical two-speaker hi-fi systems towards multifaceted integrated sound bars and surround speaker setups, but music is still nearly exclusively produced and distributed in a two-channel stereo format, and listeners can not directly take benefit from multi-channel loudspeaker setups.

Surprisingly, upmixing vintage audio tracks give them new life and improve the video-viewing experience. Even Karaoke fans can find upmixing as a game changer to better the experience of hearing the music from the past through AI technologies.

UniFab (https://www.dvdfab.cn/unifab.htm) has introduced UniFab Audio Upmix AI, one of the easiest ways to upmix audio tracks from video using AI technology to generate immersive audio and enhance the viewing experience.

About UniFab Audio Upmix AI

UniFab Audio Upmix AI (https://www.dvdfab.cn/audio-upmix-ai.htm) is a powerful software that helps users upmix audio tracks from video to EAC3 5.1 or DRS 7.1 surround sound with AI technology. The program is powered by multiple technologies like NVIDIA CUDA, cuDNN, AMD, and OpenVINO to separate audio tracks clearly and precisely.

UniFab Audio Upmix AI enhances the audio quality of any video with unbelievable clarity to help artists and content creators share music on social platforms like YouTube, etc. It is an absolute lifesaver for people who love classic films but cannot enjoy them due to poor audio tracks. UniFab Audio Upmix AI can significantly enhance audio tracks without any need for complex settings, saving users both time and effort.

The best part is that UniFab Audio Upmix AI only takes three steps to generate the desired results: launch the software, load the source, and upmix the output audio. In addition, it also helps users with basic edits to customize the video file according to their needs and complete the video editing task at lightning speed.

The software works with bare system essentials such as Windows 10 (64 bit only) with a minimum of 8 GB RAM, minimum Intel CPU from 2015 onwards(4th generation) or AMD CPU from 2016 onwards, and minimum Nvidia 750Ti (GPU Compute 3.5) or above at least 2GB of VRAM or GCN 1.0, such as HD 7750. UniFab Audio Upmix AI also has a strong customer response team to tackle any query within 48 hours.

Introduction of UniFab Audio Upmix AI Features and Highlights

UniFab Audio Upmix AI offers a simple and straightforward UI for novices to generate professional results with ease. The program separates audio tracks from any video clip and upmix audio tracks from the video to premium surround sound. Here are the highlights of UniFab Audio Upmix AI features and functions.

Supports Upmixing Audio to 8-Channel DTS 7.1

UniFab Audio Upmix AI can upmix audio tracks from the video to premium EAC3 5.1/DTS 7.1 surround sound by distributing it across different channels with AI. The upgraded immersive audio will significantly enhance the viewing experience.

Separate Audio Tracks Precisely and Clearly

UniFab Audio Upmix AI can accurately separate and position audio tracks from any type of film into the proper channels while also ensuring each sound maintains its clarity.

Offers a Simple and Clear Interface for Beginners to Operate

Specific enhancement software requires manual parameter adjustments, so users have to get a basic understanding of AI. With UniFab Audio Upmix AI, there’s no need for such complex settings because its AI automatically handles it all for them.

Provides a Simple and Efficient Trimming Function

UniFab Audio Upmix AI offers more than just upmixing the audio tracks. This audio enhancer also lets users easily trim any unnecessary footage from the start, end, or any part of their video. Individuals can also partition their video frames into segments to get multiple output files.

Supports Video Editing

UniFab Audio Upmix AI enables users to edit their audio and video for optimal output. Crop and sound functions are available in its editor module to meet user’s personalized demands. Users can crop off unwanted outer parts of their video clip to make it a slim look and even customize the sound effects and remove any background noise.

Get 50x Faster Speed with GPU Acceleration

UniFab Audio Upmix AI is an efficient and time-saving audio upscaling solution. Leveraging cutting-edge GPU hardware acceleration technologies like NVIDIA CUDA, AMD, and Intel Quick Sync, UniFab lets everyone upmix audio tracks at 50 times faster speed than usual.

Directly Import Videos from DVDFab/StreamFab for Upmixing

As the sister product of DVDFab and StreamFab, UniFab enables users to directly import ripped DVD videos from DVDFab or download videos from StreamFab for easy and effective audio track mixing. With just one click, users will experience a significant improvement in their audio quality.

