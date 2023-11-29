Outrun Hunger Continues to Exceed Expectation and Raises Record Amount for the 13th Year in a Row

Outrun Hunger 5K and 1 Mile charity Run/ Walk took place on Saturday, November 11, 2023. It was another record breaking year raising $32,698 which will feed 726 local families this holiday season.

In 2011, Outrun Hunger launched a 5K charity race to raise money to feed 100 lakes region families during the holiday season. Today, Outrun Hunger is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization and has raised a total of $237,652, feeding 10,513 families in the local community. Best of all, 100% of the donations/registrations are gifted to our partnering food pantries, Hospitality House Food Pantry of Commerce and Open Door Outreach Center of Waterford.

November 11 was an amazing day all the way around.

· Raised $32,698 for our partnering pantries

· Providing 726 families a holiday meal

· Registered 381 Michigan runners/walkers

· Recruited 55 volunteers from our community

· Received contributions from 88 donors

· Benefited from the support of 23 sponsors

The goal every year is to be a catalyst for “outrunning hunger” in the Lakes Region of Southeast Michigan. Outrun Hunger is thankful for a great community helping feed 726 families this holiday season.