Hardbacon Releases Ranking of Canada’s Top Low-Interest Credit Cards for 2024

Hardbacon, Canada’s top financial comparison platform, has just released its 2024 ranking of the best low-interest credit cards in Canada.

Hardbacon, Canada’s top financial comparison platform, has just released its 2024 ranking of the best low-interest credit cards in Canada. This ranking is particularly vital in the current economic climate, with more Canadians seeking ways to reduce their interest charges on credit card balances.

Julien Brault, CEO of Hardbacon, stated: “At Hardbacon, we encourage people to pay off their credit card balances each month. However, for those carrying a balance, these low-interest cards can be incredibly useful in managing and reducing debt more efficiently.”

Top picks from the ranking include:

– MBNA True Line Mastercard – Best Overal Low-interest Credit Card

– BMO Preferred Rate Mastercard – Best Low-interest Credit Card for Balance Transfers

– Scotiabank Value Visa Card – Best For Larger Purchases

– Scotiabank Platinum American Express Card – Best Low-interest Credit Card For Travel

– RBC Visa Classic Low Rate Option – Best Low-interest Credit Card for Vehicle-Owners

– RBC RateAdvantage Visa – Best Variable Rates

– TD Emerald Flex Rate Visa Card – Best Environmentally Friendly Card

– MBNA True Line Gold Mastercard – Best Rates on Purchases

– Capital One’s Low Rate Guaranteed Mastercard – Best Credit Card for Guaranteed Approval

These cards are chosen for their low interest rates and consumer-friendly features, making them suitable for Canadians who may not always be able to pay off their balance in full each month.

For more details on each card, including specific rates and benefits, Canadians can visit Hardbacon’s website.

About Hardbacon

Hardbacon is committed to helping Canadians make better financial decisions through its innovative fintech app, financial calculators, personal finance guides, and financial product comparison tools. Reaching more than 3 million Canadians on an annual basis through its app and website, Hardbacon has helped millions of users pick credit cards, bank accounts car insurance, and personal loans since its foundation in 2017.