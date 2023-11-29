DBSync Unveils New Cloud Workflow, a Hassle-Free Way to Streamline Your Business

Today marks a leap forward in process automation as DBSync introduces a new interface for the Cloud Workflow platform, putting the power of automation in the hands of every business owner. The platform features a user-friendly, no-code interface so even non-tech-savvy people can seamlessly automate processes across thirty-plus systems and applications supporting sales, finance, operations, and more in just minutes. This innovation brings significant time savings, smoother processes, and enhanced data quality—all without burdening your IT department.

Unlock Your Business Potential with Cloud Workflow:

In addition to a new user experience, the platform offers:

Tailored for business owners, not tech experts. Integrate applications swiftly without any technical roadblocks. Ready-Made Templates: Kickstart your workflows with pre-built templates designed for everyday business tasks.

Rest easy with military-grade data encryption, ensuring the utmost safety for your critical information. Seamless Integration: Easily connect to in-house third-party systems and business apps in real-time.

“Making Cloud Workflow more accessible and user-friendly marks a significant step forward in our vision for the platform. Now, non-technical users can automate standard processes in mere minutes,” said Rajeev Gupta, CEO of DBSync. “Our no-code approach empowers every business to boost efficiency in their operations without dealing with technical complexities.”

See how Cloud Workflow can revolutionize your business operations with a free 14-day trial.

About DBSync

DBSync unleashes the power of Automation, liberating DataOps and DevOps from difficult, manual and repetitive tasks, giving organizations more time to pursue their dreams and achieve higher goals. The company develops and markets its data workflow, replication, and backup solutions in partnership with leading providers of CRM, finance, ERP, and e-commerce apps, as well as SQL and NoSQL databases, data services, and data platforms. With easy-to-use pre-built connectors and ETL capabilities, DBSync provides easy links between leading cloud-based and on-premise solutions, enabling better compliance, insights and decisions. The company has offices in Nashville, San Francisco, and Bangalore, India.

Learn more at mydbsync.com.