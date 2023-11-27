Huawei and Sharp Sign Long-Term Global Patent Cross-licensing Agreement

Shenzhen, China – WEBWIRE – Monday, November 27, 2023

Huawei and Sharp announced the signing of a new long-term global patent cross-licensing agreement, which covers Cellular Standard Essential Patents, including 4G and 5G.

We are delighted to reach a new agreement with Sharp through amicable discussions, said Alan Fan, Head of Huaweis Intellectual Property Department.

This license represents mutual recognition of intellectual property of two standard contributors, which promotes standardization collaboration. Weve enjoyed working together with Japanese and global peers in developing standards, and will continue to do so. Advanced technical standards enhance user experience, promotes competition and reduce device and service cost, Fan added.

We are pleased to have reached this global patent cross-licensing agreement with Huawei under fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory conditions. This agreement reflects that both parties respect the high value of each intellectual property, stated by Mototaka Taneya, Executive Managing Officer, Chief Technical Officer, and Head of R&D at Sharp.